Cypress Capital Group Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,886.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,079 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2,708.6% during the third quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,451,000 after buying an additional 195,099 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,793.8% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,347,000 after purchasing an additional 958,992 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,909.4% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,985,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,327 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,975.8% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 222,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,351,000 after purchasing an additional 211,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,471,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,737,521,000 after purchasing an additional 27,045,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $108.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

