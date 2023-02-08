Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $7.52, but opened at $8.00. Daseke shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 138,713 shares.

The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $408.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.85 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 2.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Get Daseke alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cowen upped their price objective on Daseke from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Charles F. Serianni bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $58,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,754.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Daseke by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter valued at about $701,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,678,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $577.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Daseke Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.