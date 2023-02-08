DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,269 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in DaVita by 1,388.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 38.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $84.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $124.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.97.

DVA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

