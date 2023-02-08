Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 99,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 17,664 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,285,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 76,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $32.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.71.

