Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 105.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,498,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,376 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,684,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 507.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 864,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 721,936 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 101.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,250,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after purchasing an additional 629,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 20.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,639,000 after purchasing an additional 373,261 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Insider Activity at Dynavax Technologies

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.42. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.89.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,915,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,414,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

