Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.0% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 116.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John N. Hill sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $52,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,167.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average of $39.99.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPC. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

(Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also

