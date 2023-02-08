Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,839.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,983 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $107.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.33. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $143.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

