EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 2.59. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.16%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $164,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 171,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,032.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.64.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

