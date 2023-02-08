Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,271 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 1,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Equitable by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $905,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,018.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equitable Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQH shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Equitable stock opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.44. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $37.13.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It offers investment management insights, expertise and innovations to drive better investment decisions and outcomes for clients and institutional investors worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions.

