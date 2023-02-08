Equitable Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12,889 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.8% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $2,120,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 67,270 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 152,790 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,183 shares of company stock worth $5,610,681. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of -380.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

