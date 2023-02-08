Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETRN. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,396,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,926,000 after buying an additional 229,882 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 66,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 7.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 6.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 126,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 44.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 25,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

ETRN opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.02. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -13.19%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ETRN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.69.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

