Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.1% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 6.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 164.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 6.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Fabrinet stock opened at $121.92 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $74.57 and a 12-month high of $140.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $655.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FN. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $132.50 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fabrinet news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,816.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,077.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fabrinet news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,816.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,077.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $817,021.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

