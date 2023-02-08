Financial Connections Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Financial Connections Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,588 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.76.

Microsoft Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $267.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.