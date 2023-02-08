First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 176 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 747.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $177.50 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $144.81 and a 1 year high of $188.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.22.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.502 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.