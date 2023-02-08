First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,620 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 6,587.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,292.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,292.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 23,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $542,409.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,999,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,999,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 813,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,821,009 in the last quarter. 17.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AHCO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

AHCO opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.93. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $27.48.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $756.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.58 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.38%. As a group, analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

