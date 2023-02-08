First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PIPR. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 312,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,407,000 after acquiring an additional 65,938 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 20.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 151.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,625 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 6.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,427,000 after purchasing an additional 18,259 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,778,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

NYSE PIPR opened at $152.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $168.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.26 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $665,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,870 shares in the company, valued at $33,013,805.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PIPR. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.