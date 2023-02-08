First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in PTC by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,044,000 after purchasing an additional 32,060 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in PTC by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in PTC by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 15,646 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in PTC by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on PTC from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

PTC Price Performance

PTC opened at $135.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.63 and a 200 day moving average of $120.50. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $139.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.15.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. PTC’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $340,526.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,758.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $340,526.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,758.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $229,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,704,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,197,897.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 477,488 shares of company stock worth $58,657,378. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

See Also

