First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,000 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 7.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,406,000 after acquiring an additional 209,157 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 105,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 64,204 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of LZB opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.61. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $36.79.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $611.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.50 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.1815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.53%.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

