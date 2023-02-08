First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 18,338 Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 61,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.36.

Insider Transactions at Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.07. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 1,883.59% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.28 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 551,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,035,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $42,165.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,357,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,667,796.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 551,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,035,686.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,019. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSH shares. Raymond James upgraded Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oak Street Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

About Oak Street Health

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

