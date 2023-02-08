First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,233 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 45.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of NIO by 23.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,416,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,769,000 after purchasing an additional 269,607 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 70.2% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 37,498 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the second quarter valued at about $2,199,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of NIO by 24.7% during the second quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 638,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after purchasing an additional 126,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. China Renaissance dropped their price target on NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.51.

NIO stock opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.89.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a negative return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

