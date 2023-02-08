First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,044 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

BUG opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $32.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.92.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21.

