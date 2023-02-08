First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 383.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HMN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Insider Activity

Horace Mann Educators Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $132,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,617.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $118,217.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,458.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $132,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,617.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,038 shares of company stock worth $403,778. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HMN opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.41. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $32.21 and a one year high of $42.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.88.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

Further Reading

