First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $434,000 Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,410,000 after purchasing an additional 115,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,285,000 after purchasing an additional 180,175 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,810,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,508,000 after purchasing an additional 853,211 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,361,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,211,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,007,000 after purchasing an additional 127,345 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average is $30.92. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $37.59.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 33.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

