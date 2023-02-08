First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTES. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gates Industrial Profile

GTES has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

(Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.