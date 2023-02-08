First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $441,000 Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Price Performance

AZPN opened at $211.66 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.48 and a fifty-two week high of $263.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.68, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total transaction of $558,256.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Aspen Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.