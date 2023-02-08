First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $445,000 Stock Holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,019 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Hillman Solutions by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Hillman Solutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Hillman Solutions by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 69,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 358,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.66. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 950.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CTO Scott Kelley Moore bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $98,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 62,275 shares in the company, valued at $472,044.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Scott Kelley Moore bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $98,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 62,275 shares in the company, valued at $472,044.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas Cahill acquired 129,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $994,590.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 402,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,261.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 207,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,380 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLMN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.