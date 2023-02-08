First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $450,000 Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $235,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 3.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Burlington Stores by 7.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in Burlington Stores by 23.6% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 111,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 21,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 54,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.32.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $227.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $242.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 91.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 37.58% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Burlington Stores news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total transaction of $570,652.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,168.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.