First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $475,000 Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,497 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $134,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $8,672,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,405.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $443,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,107 shares of company stock valued at $20,505,561. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ETSY opened at $145.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.08 and a 200 day moving average of $115.24. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of -26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.87. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $163.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

ETSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.30.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

