First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $478,000 Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth $40,020,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,003,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,931,000 after buying an additional 965,940 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 1,677.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 481,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,139,000 after buying an additional 454,326 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,281,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2,574.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 187,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $983,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 594,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,248,331.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $54.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSS. StockNews.com downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

