First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $486,000 Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLOK. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter worth $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 201.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter worth $104,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

BLOK opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $36.75.

