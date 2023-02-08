First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $496,000 Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Axos Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Axos Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 10,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AX. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Axos Financial to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $85,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,340.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $85,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 524,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,137,849.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $50.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $228.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

