First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $496,000 Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,989,305,000 after purchasing an additional 342,426 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,494,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,923,000 after purchasing an additional 118,318 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Trimble by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,273,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $189,586,000 after purchasing an additional 65,244 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Trimble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,649,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $191,107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,105,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,591,000 after purchasing an additional 186,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $59.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.64. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.87.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James downgraded Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

