First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $504,000 Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,142,000 after acquiring an additional 34,461 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1,311.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 20,240 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 97.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 17,423 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 188.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 6,525.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVCO. Wedbush upped their price objective on Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $290.73 on Wednesday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.47 and a 1 year high of $305.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

