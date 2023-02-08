First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $516,000 Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NET. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 82.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth $52,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 92.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 461.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $58.37 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $132.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

A number of research firms have commented on NET. Macquarie began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.20.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $2,401,282.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 499,285 shares of company stock worth $23,263,976 over the last ninety days. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

