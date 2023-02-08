First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $525,000 Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 96.5% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $119.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.45. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.14 and a 1-year high of $127.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.54.

NPO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

