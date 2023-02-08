First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Trinseo by 1,099.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Trinseo in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Trinseo in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 50.8% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Trinseo from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trinseo from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

Shares of TSE opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. Trinseo PLC has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $59.73. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.47%.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.

