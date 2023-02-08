First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGEN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 17.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,730,000 after purchasing an additional 405,593 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 782,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,673,000 after purchasing an additional 151,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,768,813,000 after purchasing an additional 139,117 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Seagen during the second quarter worth approximately $22,006,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Seagen by 96.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 238,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,424,000 after purchasing an additional 117,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGEN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Securities lowered shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Seagen to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $144,094.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,164.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Seagen news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 7,500 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $144,094.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,164.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,348 shares of company stock valued at $7,386,920. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $137.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.56. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $183.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.84 and a beta of 0.58.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

