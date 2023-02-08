First Republic Investment Management Inc. Invests $496,000 in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Axonics by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXNX opened at $58.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.02. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 0.40.

In related news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 36,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $2,391,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 36,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $2,391,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 169,610 shares of company stock valued at $10,955,456 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXNX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Axonics in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Axonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

