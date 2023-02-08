First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,524 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at about $12,682,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 19.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 125,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 20,493 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 48.3% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 11.0% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 2.7 %

CCL stock opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.