First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,031 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,463 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,527,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,625,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 70,905 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 45,953 shares during the period. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 238,766 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,741,000 after purchasing an additional 28,267 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CQP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

Cheniere Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Shares of CQP stock opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of -126.28 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $40.20 and a 1 year high of $62.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -738.08%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

