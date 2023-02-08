First Republic Investment Management Inc. Makes New $460,000 Investment in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISCG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 1,187.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ISCG opened at $41.11 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $33.54 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.77.

