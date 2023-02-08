First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 23,329 Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 86.9% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 123,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 57,321 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 297,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 111,360 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 36,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 42,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RYLD stock opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $19.61. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $24.10.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.