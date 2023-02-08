First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETHO. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at about $561,000. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 29,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter.

Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ETHO opened at $55.06 on Wednesday. Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.12.

