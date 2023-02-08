First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares India 50 ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 90.9% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of INDY opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.19 and a 200 day moving average of $43.72. iShares India 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.17 and a 12 month high of $48.51.

iShares India 50 ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

