First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 124.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 410.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 80.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average of $50.27.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.
About Intra-Cellular Therapies
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)
- 3 Hot Stocks The Analysts Are Buying
- Hertz Global Holding Could Be A Comfortable Ride In 2023
- Two Billionaires Are Rigging the Market. Here’s How to Fight Back
- Should Investors Buy or Sell the Vaccinex Patent News?
- Take-Two Interactive Or Activision Blizzard: An Obvious Choice?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.