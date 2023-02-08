First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 124.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 410.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 80.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average of $50.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $254,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,621.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,621.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,819,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,516,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,083 shares of company stock valued at $4,760,165. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.