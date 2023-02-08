First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 74,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 90,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $1,458,263.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,452,572.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 90,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $1,458,263.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,452,572.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $60,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,300,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primo Water Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.76. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $584.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.38 million. Equities research analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRMW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

