First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 145.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in National Instruments by 53.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in National Instruments during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Instruments by 5,855.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $113,599.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $113,599.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,459,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,990 shares of company stock worth $2,294,444 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Trading Up 1.3 %

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.90. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 1.17. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NATI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

National Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

Further Reading

