First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth $53,839,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,203,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,194,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 489,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 732,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after purchasing an additional 362,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vontier by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,417,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,595,000 after acquiring an additional 357,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Vontier stock opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.72%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

