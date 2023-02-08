First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Renasant were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Renasant during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Renasant by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Renasant during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,941,000. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in Renasant by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 24,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Renasant by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 26,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 14,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Stock Up 1.3 %

RNST opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $41.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.07.

Renasant Announces Dividend

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.70 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 24.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Renasant from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Renasant from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Renasant from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

