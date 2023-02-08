First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,023 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PINC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,712,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Premier by 594.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 485,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,473,000 after acquiring an additional 415,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,205,000 after acquiring an additional 390,512 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier by 572.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 370,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 315,820 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier by 73.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 707,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after acquiring an additional 299,557 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Stock Performance

Premier stock opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.47. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.82 and a 52-week high of $38.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.28.

Premier Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Premier to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Premier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.